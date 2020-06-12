The Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington, is displaying works by local artists Benji Carr, Jeanette Hernandez and Mike Nyerges through July.

Carr is a local metal artist. His most recent piece, “The Denizen,” a 14-foot dandelion sculpture, was installed in the front courtyard of Cobblestone last fall. Carr described dandelions as “present, whether we like them or not.”

“Many will classify them as a weed, while the more sensitive recognize it’s our place in organic fabric,” he said. “Flora, fauna and human life deserve an existence. All life is important.”

Carr first became interested in the arts while doing maintenance at a nonprofit arts and crafts school around 1974. In return for his labor, Carr took classes in everything from blacksmithing to photography. He went on to work with metals to create sculptures and functional pieces. Carr’s designs range from a minimalist railing to poolside pieces and a staircase overlooking Canandaigua Lake.

Hernandez’s work is displayed in the Staff Gallery. Hernandez, who has taught art for over 20 years, works in mosaics, acrylic paints and printmaking. She is passionate about designing and creating sets for local school and community productions.

Hernandez teaches art at Cobblestone during school breaks and summer vacations, which she refers to as her “arts home away from home.”

Nyerges is a local photographer and designs photomontages. After 30 years as a librarian and administrator, Nyerges started to delve into his artistic interests. He first shared his work on social media, then started showing in local exhibits.

“I strive to capture beauty and interest wherever I see it, from the sublime to the quirky,” he said. “[I strive] to share not only what we see, but how we see.”

Call (585) 398-0220 to schedule a viewing at the Cobblestone Gallery.