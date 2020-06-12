Spitale Laser Spa Salon, 59 Celebration Drive, Rochester, honored frontline and essential workers through its Nominate a Hero campaign, which encouraged clients to highlight those in the community who are making a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A different industry was recognized each week, including teachers, nurses, first responders and hospital workers. Winners received a free facial valued at $199 and their nominators received a $25 gift card to the salon.

Call (585) 256-3490 or visit spitalelaserspasalon.com for information.