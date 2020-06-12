The Traveling Cabaret, a local song, dance and comedy revue troupe, was established on July 4, 1990.

To celebrate this milestone, cast members will reflect on the ensemble’s history with each other while maintaining social distancing through telephone calls, emails, texts and Zoom sessions.

The nine-member troupe performed its 574th show in March before the COVID-19 pandemic closed venues and halted all activities. It is unknown when the Cabaret can start booking shows again, but members are looking forward to the eventual 575th performance.

Show proceeds go toward student scholarships. Each performance throughout Greater Rochester features costumed performers presenting work from Broadway, movies and pop culture. In December, the show takes on a holiday theme.

The Cabaret has received 37 grant awards since its inception for contributing to the quality of life in communities. It has been recognized in publications, journals, radio, TV and newspapers, as well as by various towns and the Monroe County Legislature.

Current cast members are Mark Battaglia, Bob Dietch, Mark King, Roseann Kraus, Dick Lawrence and Linda Maloney, of Irondequoit; Steve Tylock, of Penfield; and Phyllis Kravetz and Sandy Kravetz, of Perinton. Bruce Dunn, of Fairport, has provided sound for three years.

Call (585) 234-6677 for information.