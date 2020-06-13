The Hopewell resident with family ties to Gideon Granger celebrates her milestone birthday June 9

HOPEWELL — Last Sunday, the Daily Messenger introduced readers to Jeanne Hough, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, June 9, at her Hopewell home. The Granger township in Ohio where she grew up also marks a milestone this year as well. The township named for her ancestor, Gideon Granger, celebrates its 200th year.

The Granger family has deep ties to Canandaigua.

Gideon Granger, postmaster general under President Thomas Jefferson, owned land in Ohio. In 1820, the township was named after him. Generations of the Granger family lived in Ohio and Canandaigua, where Gideon Granger had built the magnificent Granger Homestead — its earliest rendition in 1816 — and where he became influential in local affairs.

Jeanne Hough was bookkeeper for the family-owned flower shop in New Hampshire. She and husband James retired in 1971 and moved to Florida. She moved to Canandaigua in 1997, living at the Eighty Parrish Street apartments before more recently living in Hopewell with son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Milly Hough.