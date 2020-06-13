After receiving some disturbing direct mail pieces, I am appalled and concerned about the aggression of some of the candidates running for office. With all the uncertainty and tension going on in the world, I have zero tolerance. When such campaign literature arrives, it ends up in the recycle bin at the Post Office.

Fortunately, there is one candidate for state Assembly who presents a more calming nature. This candidate is level-headed, demonstrates empathy for working families, possesses a broad background of experience in the private sector as a problem-solver and is the only candidate in this race who is the real fiscal conservative. This candidate is a proven leader who successfully balanced budgets, controlled taxes and kept a tight rein in spending while serving on the Canandaigua City Council.

“Constantly looking to pool resources, cut expenses, cut costs …” This is a quote that was used to describe Cindy Wade by this newspaper in 2009. As your next state Assembly representative, Cindy will do the same in Albany, fighting for right on behalf of our region.

In these challenging times, we need model public servants like Cindy who will provide sensible, calm and effective representation. Whether you vote early, vote through an absentee ballot or go to the polls on Tuesday, June 23, choose wisely and please choose Cindy Wade for the 131st Assembly seat to succeed Assemblyman Brian Kolb.

Bonnie Elmore Ross

Canandaigua