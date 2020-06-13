Karen Owens wrote more than $760,000 in checks to herself from her former employer, Finger Lakes Conveyors

A Phelps woman admitted on Thursday that she pilfered more than $760,000 from the company where she worked as finance director.

The theft by Karen Owens occurred between 2011 and 2017, as she wrote checks to herself from her company, Finger Lakes Conveyors, an equipment manufacturing company located in the Seneca County town of Waterloo.

Owens was the company's finance director from 2003 to 2017, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire, who prosecuted the case.

Owens, 55, admitted to wire fraud. Federal sentencing guidelines, which are not binding for a judge, recommend a sentence of 33 to 41 months in prison.

She admitted that she wrote almost 400 company checks, payable to herself, and also more than another 160 checks for personal credit card payments.

Owens managed to record the payments as business expenses. The company owner, Michael Gelder, uncovered the fraud, which started small before escalating in later years.

His attorney, Laura Myers, last year told the Democrat and Chronicle that Gelder became suspicious when the company's year-end bottom lines weren't better given its volume of business and cost reduction efforts.

"He was working long hours and canceled vacations to try to make the business succeed," Myers said. "He thought he should be making more money and couldn't figure out why he wasn't."

Gelder was devastated when he uncovered the truth, Myers said.

Owens told the FBI that she thought she could "take it once and then put it back." But instead, she continued to write fraudulent checks made out to herself.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9 before U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. She has already paid back about $150,000 in restitution.