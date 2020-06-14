The temperatures were down into the upper 30s away from the lakeshore Sunday morning in some of the valley locations.

The Rochester region tied a record for the coldest low-temperature of 41 degrees early Sunday morning. The record low for June 14 was 41 degrees set in 1875 and now tied in 2020.

The temperatures were down into the upper 30s away from the lakeshore Sunday morning in some of the valley locations. The weather team has received reports of frost on cars and roofs away from the lake. Hopefully, no crops suffered damage.

