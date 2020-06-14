The county reported 30 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Ontario County reported 226 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of its latest report Saturday.

The county reported 30 deaths due to the coronavirus. In the county, 182 people have recovered, 42 are quarantined and there have been 7,405 negative tests.

