The 18-year-old allegedly did not stop for a stop sign, according to deputies; one person was taken to the hospital for treatment

LYONS — A Clyde woman was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash on state Route 14 on Sunday morning.

Janice M Horning, 18, was eastbound on Sohn Alloway Road when Wayne County sheriff’s deputies said she did not stop for the stop sign, entered the intersection and struck a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 14.

The impact of the collision caused the other vehicle to overturn once and land on its tires. One of the occupants was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for a checkover.

Horning, who was not hurt, was ticketed and charged with failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield the right away while entering an intersection, deputies said.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Lyons Ambulance and Lyons firefighters.