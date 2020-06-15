The New York Landmarks Conservancy recently announced 21 Sacred Sites grants totaling $337,000 for historic religious properties throughout the state, including $5,000 to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Rochester to help replace its roof.

Constructed for the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in 1922, Ebenezer Baptist is a one-and-a-half story, single bay, collegiate gothic red-brick building. On the eastern elevation is a mid-20th century brick addition with a flat roof. The interior dates from 1999, when a fire damaged the structure.

In addition to worship, the church reaches about 200 people a year through theater performances, community dinners and health fairs.

“Our current grantees have social service programs that reach 53,000 people across New York state,” said Peg Breen, president of the Landmarks Conservancy. “Our grants help keep these institutions viable, allowing them to continue feeding programs, day care, thrift stores and recovery meetings.

“In this time of extreme need, it is even more important to help these congregations continue to serve their communities.”

The Sacred Sites program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, technical assistance, and workshops. Since 1986, the program has pledged 1,547 grants totaling more than $11.8 million to 824 religious institutions statewide.