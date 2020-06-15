Flower City Arts Center is finding ways to thank area essential workers including health care staff, delivery drivers, firefighters, cleaners and grocery store employees while encouraging them to stay safe.

Staff and studio artists created more than 500 clay talismans for workers to keep in their pocket or wallet. The handcrafted talismans vary in size, shape and message, and are accompanied by a card encouraging workers to take time to breathe, re-center, re-ground and be safe.

“Everyone needs a 30-second Zen moment,” said Ross Lanzafame, executive director. “These talismans are intended to remind area essential workers that the community loves and cares for them, and that they need to take time for themselves to re-ground and stay safe.”

Staff and volunteers are distributing the talismans to area hospitals, grocery stores, delivery drivers, banks, restaurants and firehouses. The Arts Center plans to share pictures of workers with the talismans on its social media pages. Visit rochesterarts.org for information.