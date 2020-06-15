As a farmer and lifelong resident of Ontario County, I am proud to support Jeff Gallahan. His support in the agricultural community is strong and all you have to do to see it is check the signs in front of farms across Ontario and Seneca counties.

Jeff is not a career politician. He has the real world experience we need to restore common sense to Albany. He knows what it means to work hard and make tough choices.

As Manchester Town Supervisor, Jeff has done a terrific job and has worked closely with the farming community to promote local agriculture, which is the top job-producer in our region.

Jeff will not be afraid to stand up in Albany and fight for what matters most. He is a person of the highest integrity who we can trust to always put the needs of our area first. I hope you will join me in supporting Jeff at the polls on primary day.

Dale Hemminger

Owner, Hemdale Farms & Greenhouses