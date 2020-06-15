Black Button Distilling in Rochester started manufacturing ethanol-based hand sanitizer for hospitals, doctor’s offices and other at-risk communities in response to shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s donating $100,000 in hand sanitizer to the United Way for local nonprofits.

This donation, which amounts to 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, already benefited Heritage Chrisitan Services and St. Peter’s Kitchen.

“This contribution will be used to ensure that our dedicated staff and people supported by Heritage Christian Services will continue to receive the highest quality of care during this time of uncertainty,” said Jillian Carter, director of advancement. “Acts of kindness like this help support our agency in providing resources needed to assist our essential staff while they’re serving people 24 hours a day during this crisis.”

“This donation gave us the ability to help keep our community safe during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Patricia Lorenzen, executive director of St. Peter’s Kitchen. “We were not prepared to do takeout meals feeding over 170 people each day. We never missed a beat and having hand sanitizer to help those we serve was a great advantage in keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

Black Button Distilling also set up a GoFundMe campaign for the community to contribute. For every $10, one bottle of hand sanitizer will go to a nonprofit organization. United Way of Greater Rochester will coordinate distribution.

“We are honored to work with other great community-minded Rochester organizations like United Way as we look to meet the need for hand sanitizer in our community,” said Jason Barrett, president and master distiller. “Together, we are assisting companies and nonprofits like Heritage Christian Services and St. Peter’s Kitchen, allowing them to keep those who they care for safe in these trying times. We hope it will inspire other Rochester businesses to ask what they can do to support everyone in our community with what we need to stay safe. For it is only by how we care for those who cannot care for themselves that our true colors are shown.”

Visit blackbuttondistilling.com for information. Agencies can email covidresponse@uwrochester.org to request hand sanitizer.