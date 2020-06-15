The motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries; the driver of the other vehicle is ticketed, according to police

A man on a motorcycle has serious injuries after a car turned in front of him on Dewey Avenue on Sunday night.

Rochester police said the car was going south on Dewey Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when the driver tried to turn onto Electric Avenue and cut off the motorcycle going the other way.

The motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car was issued several tickets, but officers said alcohol was not a factor.