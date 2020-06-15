Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich announced new eligibility standards for the 2019-20 Greece Residential Improvement Program.

The maximum grant award is increased from $4,800 to $6,000 and the maximum assessed value for eligible homes is raised from $119,000 to $130,000. Household income standards are elevated in accordance with new federal data. What this means is more of Greece’s homes and residents will be eligible to participate in GRIP.

GRIP grants are for rehabilitation projects in single-family, owner-occupied homes in the town of Greece. The program is funded through the town’s community development block grant, so projects must be essential rehabilitation projects including health and safety repairs, accessibility improvements, structural and major system repairs, and energy conservation upgrades. These include structural, weather-related or safety issues that could create dangerous living conditions.

Town staff and certified inspectors will work with homeowners to identify and address priority home repairs and rehabilitation activities with the goal of achieving safe and decent housing for residents and protecting the town’s quality housing stock.

Now in its 47th year, GRIP has assisted more than 2,200 income-qualified homeowners with more than $6 million in needed repairs and upgrades. Call (585) 723-2384 for information.