OFC Creations recently announced the 2020 line up for ROC Summer Theatre Experience would continue this summer with added precautions and safety measures for July and August.

Campers ages 4 to 18 can participate in a variation of 15 musical theater productions across three venues with 25 directors from July 6 through Aug. 22. Most camps run two weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with options for before-care and after-care hours. Camps conclude with performances open to family, friends and the public. Camps will take place at various locations throughout Rochester including the Kodak Center, the Lyric Theatre, Seton School, and OFC’s brand-new theatre, The OFC Creations Theatre Center in Winton Place Plaza.

Productions will be “Chicken Little,” “The Three Little Pigs,” “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “Cinderella” for ages 4-7; “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Aladdin Jr.,” “Matilda Jr.,” “Willy Wonka Jr.,” “Peter Pan Jr.” and “The Sound of Music” for ages 7-11; and “Footloose the Musical,” “Sweeney Todd: School Edition,” “Chicago: School Edition” and “Rock of Ages: School Edition” for ages 11-17.

Safety precautions at the summer camps will include spaced drop off and pick up times, keeping campers in groups of no more than 10, wearing masks especially while singing, as well as hand sanitizing stations and frequent hand washing.

To register: rocsummertheatre.com; ofccreations.com.