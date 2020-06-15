The nature preserve will open to the public next year

This was an exciting week for Rosie. She got a call from the top dog at Finger Lakes Land Trust. Executive Director Andrew Zepp offered us a private tour of the Canandaigua Vista nature preserve. Our first exclusive! Off we went.

The Canandaigua Vista preserve covers about 100 acres in the town of Canandaigua, bordered by Jones Road and Route 21. Our tour took us along about two miles of trail up the hillside with lots of fields and forest and views of the lake. It’s still a private nature preserve. Next year it will open to the public, thanks to the land trust working with the Barnum and Underhill families — and generous donors. The land trust bought about 90 acres to manage as a public nature preserve, and obtained conservation easements on 11 acres adjacent to the preserve. Zepp explained how conserving the hillside forest and natural buffers along Barnes Gully will help protect Canandaigua Lake by preventing runoff and erosion.

More wildlife and room to roam. That suits us just fine.

Learn more about the Canandaigua Vista project at https://www.fllt.org/canandaigua-vista-campaign.

