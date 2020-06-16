Fire crews responded to a Sidney Street home earlier this morning

A family was forced out of their home after it caught fire on Rochester’s east side.

It happened on Sidney Street, just off East Main Street, around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews said the fire started inside the wall on the second floor and spread to the attic.

Two adults and two children were able to get out safely.

Fire crews said the home has some damage, but the family was allowed back inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.