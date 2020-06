HONEOYE — Honeoye Central School District voters Tuesday approved a $17,834,752 budget proposal for the 2020-21 school year, carrying a $27,700 tax levy increase. According to a tweet from Superintendent Elizabeth Ashton, the budget passed by a vote of 888 to 419.

In the three-way race for two Board of Education positions, incumbents Jessica Green and Sandy Hubble were re-elected, to serve three-year terms starting July 1. Alyson Kaufman was the third candidate on the ballot.