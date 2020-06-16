The drive-thru event will be from 4:30 p.m. until sold out Thursday, June 18

Ionia United Methodist Church, 2120 Elton Road, is hosting a drive-thru Strawberry Social, from 4:30 p.m. until sold out Thursday, June 18.

Three dinner options are available for $8: No. 1, hamburger meal; No. 2, Zweigles red hot dog meal; or No. 3, Zweigle's white hot dog meal. Meals include salt potatoes, mac salad, and baked beans.

Also, two separate delicious strawberry desserts will be offered: Strawberry shortcake for $4 and strawberry shortcake with vanilla ice cream for $5.