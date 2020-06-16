LeChase promotes Webster resident to VP

LeChase Construction Services LLC recently promoted Jim Scheirer, of Webster, to vice president.

Scheirer holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering technology from Rochester Institute of Technology. He started his construction career in 1996 and joined LeChase as a project engineer in 1998.

After a series of project management roles, Scheirer was named a project executive in 2014 and appointed a regional operations manager in 2019. In that role, he works to expand LeChase’s business in the Rochester region, managing a core set of client relationships within the health care and commercial sectors.