LeChase promotes Fairport resident to VP

LeChase Construction Services LLC recently promoted Tom O’Gara, of Fairport, to vice president.

O’Gara joined LeChase as general counsel in 2017 after almost a decade of experience in commercial litigation, contract law, insurance, surety law and general construction matters. He previously was a partner at an area law firm, where he represented LeChase as outside counsel.

O’Gara received his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Albany Law School of Union University and his undergraduate degree in political science from Siena College.

Ravi Engineering announces manager promotion

Ravi Engineering & Land Surveying, 2110 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester, recently promoted Scott Holmquist to subsurface utility engineering project manager.

In this position, Holmquist will improve practices and procedures, maximize efficiencies in scheduling and at job sites, manage the permit processes through municipalities and state agencies, and deliver better communication and results to clients.

Holmquist was named projects and operations administrator in 2014, where he facilitated daily needs of the construction and SUE divisions of the survey department, streamlined internal process and response protocol for increased productivity, provided QA/QC review, and maintained relationships with clients and subcontractors.