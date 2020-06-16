There won’t be a formal parade in Penfield this year, but residents can celebrate the 4th of July with a new, friendly competition: Penfield’s Patriotism on Parade.

Any home within the town limits can dress up their house or property in its patriotic best. Participants can send their house number and street name to Penfield Recreation at srenner@penfield.org with a note indicating if the display is best viewed during the day or after dark.

Displays will be added to a list of addresses so the public can drive by to enjoy a dose of patriotism. Viewers will vote on their favorite display and the house with the most votes will win an award.

Participants are encouraged to use recycled/upcycled materials in their themed display. All entries must be nonpolitical, nondiscriminatory and appropriate for all ages. Those not meeting these standards will not be advertised as part of the competition.

Displays should be ready for public view and voting on July 3-5. Voting will end at midnight on July 5. The voting link will go live at penfield.org and penfieldrec.org starting July 3. Town residency is not required to vote in the competition.