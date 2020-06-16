Recommendations for creating an outdoor dining, entertainment experience on downtown Canandaigua street may come soon

CANANDAIGUA — Last year, an attempt to close off Phoenix Street to motorists to allow for outdoor dining and live entertainment on weekends never got past the starting line.

Now, the same idea may be pulled off this summer, at least on a trial basis.

A task force looking at the idea is heading into its second meeting Wednesday morning, and may come up with a recommendation of how to do this and when, according to City Manager John Goodwin.

“It’s refreshing to see the businesses, citizens and government come together and resolve an issue to make the community a better place,” Goodwin said.

The vision for Phoenix Street is to create a pedestrian-friendly outdoor entertainment area for dining, music and socializing, said David Whitcomb, chairman of the task force appointed earlier this year and a former city councilmember.

The idea has been brought up in the past, but never achieved the buy-in of community and businesses near this downtown neighborhood that in the past earned the nickname “Blood Alley” because of its dicey reputation for brawling outside the bars.

Discussions in recent weeks may have intensified as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which closed bars and restaurants for gatherings in March but allowed curbside and takeout service — and in recent days, outdoor dining and limited indoor service as part of the state’s phased-in reopening of businesses.

Reinvestment in downtown — including at the Green Front restaurant and Gleason’s Food and Drinks — as well as in hotel projects at Canandaigua Lake also have helped generate interest, Whitcomb said.

“The popularity of outdoor entertainment has been highlighted by the COVID-19 changes, as bars and restaurants throughout Canandaigua have found new ways to cater to their customers outdoors, and it has brought a vibrancy and life to downtown that has been sorely lacking for a long time,” Whitcomb said. “Much like you find in larger cities across America, and even in smaller neighboring communities such as Geneva, where Linden Avenue is closed on weekends and bands play and residents can eat, drink and socialize outdoors, we are tasked with exploring this idea to bring this experience to downtown Canandaigua, help those businesses on Phoenix Street grow, and overall expand the quality of life we enjoy.”

Should the trial run prove fruitful, there is hope on the horizon of being able to do this regularly in the future, Goodwin said, although some infrastructure improvements will be necessary.

“We’ll see how it looks and how it will do,” Goodwin said. “We want to make sure we have all our ducks in a row.”