Steamy weather is approaching and may be here by the weekend

High pressure drifting overhead will keep clear skies around, which translates into cool, comfortable nights and sunny skies in the daytime for the next few days.

But, as it slowly meanders east, it'll help to bump up temperatures in the Finger Lakes region this week. Today, expect the mid-70s.

Temperatures in the lower 80s are in the Wednesday forecast, with mid- to upper 80s possible by Thursday and flirting with 90 by Friday or Saturday.

Humidity levels will also remain in check, with dew points in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday, but then only slowly beginning to rise by late week.

The humidity returns for the weekend as the upper-level low that has been plaguing the southeast lifts northward, and the region taps into some of that moisture. Still, that will only slightly increase the chance of rain here.

Because of the increased humidity, pop-up showers or thundershowers are possible by the weekend.