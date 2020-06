The Fairport-Perinton Dollars for Scholars recently awarded over $74,500 in scholarships to 83 graduating seniors in the Fairport community featuring a slideshow presentation in lieu of the annual ceremony.

2020 Dollars for Scholars recipients are Omar Al-Jendari, $250; Ashley Aurand, $500; Jordyn Bagley, $1,000; Basil Barrett, $1,000; Trevor Brake, $1,500; Holly Buchholz, $250; Lillie Burgoon, $500; Edgar Cardona, $1,000; Carina Catalano, $250; Lauren Chapell, $1,500; Katherine Chesonis, $2,000; Aidan Clark, $1,000; Erin Colaluca, $500; Michelle Coltrain, $2,000; Aidan Cornelius, $500; Jason DeLorenzo, $500; Samuil Doser, $1,000; Ava Dussmann, $500; Isabelle Ebenhoch, $500; Sophia Erickson, $1,000; Owen Faller, $1,000; Rachel Fan, $1,000; Nolan Fields, $1,000; Marissa Flannery, $1,000; Samuel Guida, $500; Kyla Guilfoil, $1,000; Ainsley Handy, $1,000; Tatum Hendricks, $1,000; Riley Hill, $1,000; Chloe Humphrey, $750; Kathleen Isaac, $250; Hannah James, $1,000; Grace Kanaley, $500; Josianne Keenan, $500; Madeleine Keller, $1,000; Emma Kelly, $1,000; Erin Kennelley, $500; Jacob Knapp, $500; Rachel Koonmen, $1,000; Matthew Krug, $250; Graceann LaFay, $500; Brenna Lancto, $500; Lindsey Latorre, $500; Juliana Lutzer, $500; William MacFarlane, $800; Kathryn Maddalina, $500; Anna McDonald, $1,000; Margaret McMinn, $1,000; Emma McNally, $200; Piper Miller, $1,000; David Munechika, $1,000; Graham Noblett, approximately $730; Kyle Norcross, $2,500; Riley Owens, $300; Noelle Pappano, $1,000; Jacob Park, $1,000; Natalie Peacock, $1,000; Nicholas Perkowski, $500; Nicholas Polizzi, $1,000; Emily Pollack, $2,500; Dawson Postl, $1,000; Hannah Radell, $1,000; Neel Raj, $1,000; Jordyn Rose, $750; Erin Ross, $1,000; Emily Rotunno, $500; Amy Ruan, $3,000; Jillian Russo, $500; Michaela Sackett, $500; Gianna Scarpelli, $1,000; Adeline Schraver, $1,000; Morgan Schwab, $500; Jamison Smith, $200; Morgan Spry, $2,500; Nicholas Stuart, $1,000; Alexis Taranto, $500; John Tarmino, $1,050; Melissa Torres, $2,000; Anastasia Waite, $1,000; Fredrianna Williams, $500; Grace Wilt, $1,000; Tara Zarei, $1,000; and Katherine Zimmerman, $1,000.

To view the slideshow of winners, visit fairportdfs.org/news.