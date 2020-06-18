Bergmann recently announced its new science, technology and industry practice, providing an offering to companies in highly specialized industries.

This practice combines Bergmann’s experience in engineering design services for manufacturing and research clients with recently added planning and architectural capabilities for pharmaceutical and biotech operations.

The practice includes planners, architects and engineers who provide clients with a blend of specialized expertise and service tailored to a number of markets, including biotechnology, cannabis and hemp, materials manufacturing, life science industries, and pharmaceuticals. Its core service offerings include programming and planning, laboratory planning, architecture, engineering, and client management services.