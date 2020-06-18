The Bonadio Group was named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in consulting and professional services by Great Places to Work and Fortune.

The ranking considered feedback representing over 357,000 employees working in the consulting or professional services industries in the U.S. The firm also earned spots on 2020 regional top workplace lists in its Albany, Rochester and Syracuse locations.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, asked employees to respond to more than 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work for All. Rankings are based on feedback and reward companies who best include all employees.