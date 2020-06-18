Empire Commercial Construction is completing work on the new Challenge Athletics location at the redeveloped century-old factory building in the village of Fairport that once held the American Can Co.

The redevelopment is being led by Rochester-based Donohoe Management, with leasing directed by Caliber Commercial Brokerage. Empire and EF Custom Designs teamed for design and construction of the 10,324 square foot interior tenant build-out located at 25 Parce Ave. and 75 N. Main St. Completion is anticipated for July.

“Empire is excited to deliver this unique athletic-based space to the newly modernized historic site for residents to enjoy in the beautiful Fairport community,” President Jayne Penepent said. “This is another example of the village’s adaptive growth in a challenging economic climate, an expansion of thriving business and commerce.”

The customized space will feature a dance studio, recessed tumbling and trampoline pits, office space, 42-by-40-foot gymnastic mat, stretching area, and multiple seating options for viewing.

Canco, established in 1908, was the backbone of the community’s industrial growth through the late 1980s. The Historic Cannery project overall features significant improvements to the exterior, including construction of a 6,780 square foot elevated boardwalk to provide direct pedestrian accessibility to all building tenants. Further demolition, abatement and renovations of the 61,000 square feet created several new tenant spaces, rooftop deck, loading dock area, courtyard and over 200 parking spaces.