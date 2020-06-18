The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our community’s need for food. In this time of uncertainty, the volunteers of the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf are diligently working to make sure people in our community have food.

Many individuals and businesses made food or monetary donations in April and May. We thank all of you for your generosity and caring to help our community neighbors.

Families and individuals in need of food can call the hotline at (585) 683-9674 on Mondays-Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p,m. All households must be verified over the phone before receiving food through delivery or pickup. We have modified our service model in response to these unusual times. Call our verifiers to discuss your situation and see if we can provide additional help.

The Greece Ecumenical Clothing Closet, located next door to the Food Shelf, has been closed during the COVID-19 Stay at Home, but has reopened with limited hours. We are now providing curbside shopping. Families will be asked to remain in their car and a volunteer will come to them, socially distanced with masks. Our volunteer will check the ID and go over the shopping list. While the customer is relaxing in their car, we will shop for them.

The Food Shelf and Clothing Closet rely on food, clothing and monetary donations from the

community for our support. Monetary donations allow us to purchase food from Foodlink at a significant discount. Donations for either program can be mailed to the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf, 500 Maiden Lane, Rochester New York, 14616. Please indicate which program.

Please follow the Food Shelf on Facebook (facebook.com/greecefoodshelf).