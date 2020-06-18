When Ed Johnston and Doug Whitney checked into the Fairport Rotary Club’s weekly Zoom session, little did they know they were in for a surprise honor.

Their children suddenly started appearing in the Zoom gallery along with regular members, and the presentation began.

President Becky Wilson played a YouTube video of events that occurred in 1970, back when Nixon was president and the World Trade Center was breaking ground. This was followed by photos of Whitney and Johnston at various Rotary functions throughout the past 50 years.

Johnston and Whitney both joined Fairport Rotary in 1970, and are completing a half-century of service to the community and the world. Johnston’s wife, Carol, and Whitney’s wife, Jean, presented the honorees with special pins and a memento.

Whitney and Johnston have lived next door to each other in the village for more than 50 years. Both are Paul Harris fellows and past presidents of the club. Johnston recently retired as a self-employed contractor and Whitney is a retired attorney. Their children joined the Zoom session from around the world. On screen were Whitney’s daughters Susie from Paris, Sarah from Malaysia and Annie from Virginia, as well as Johnston’s children Paul from Colorado, Andrew from Fairport and Katie from Ohio.

“It was a special night honoring two special Rotarians,” Wilson said. “They embody the Rotary motto ‘Service Above Self.’ And to think, they have been doing that for 50 years is an inspiration to us all.”