"This is Not the End," written by Rolly Eddy of Canandaigua, had more than 110,000 YouTube views as of Tuesday

CANANDAIGUA — When Rolly Eddy’s mother was struggling with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, she gave him one request, an instruction he’s tried to follow.

“She was my life — I loved my mother very much,” Eddy said. “She told me as I was crying and as she was going through her last days, ‘Just write a song that will inspire people.’ That’s all she said to me.”

The Canandaigua resident has followed through on that promise, writing the song “This is Not the End.” A pop/rock composition with a 1980s/early ’90s vibe and featuring Aaron Rizzo of Webster on vocals and guitar, the song is about hope through times of pain, despair and disappointment. It was occasioned by losses in Eddy’s own life — his best friend and dog as well as his mother — but it resonates in the coronavirus era as well. Particularly resonant is the message of hope, that it’s possible to get through to the other side of hard times, in so far as we help each other through.

The song opens:

“We’re living in a time when the news keeps bringing us down;

The city streets are bare and there’s no people around.

I search for laughter, but I find pain

And our broken hearts will need time to mend again

But let me remind you that this is not the end

This is not the end

The world will not be the same to live in,

‘Cause this is not the end …”

The message also is applicable to the wave of activism against racism, injustice and police brutality that followed in the wake of a Minneapolis man’s death at a police officer’s knee. A line like “The world will not be the same to live in” can apply equally to life after personal losses, after the pandemic and after this time of national re-examination. Melody and harmony tracks added to the song June 1, after the initial version was posted to YouTube and other outlets, include the phrase “You will always be loved, and you will not be forgotten” — a reference to those Eddy has lost, yes, but also to all those like George Floyd lost to violence.

The song is credited to Love for People, which is a family affair, with Eddy’s son Matthew and daughter Sarah collaborating on the writing and arrangements. Eddy himself played keyboard on the track and they sent the recording to Rizzo, who added guitar and vocals. Production was a team effort from the Eddys, Rizzo and Robert Lorenzo Maldonado of Syracuse. The finished product was mixed at More Sound Recording Studios in Syracuse.

A video for the song posted to YouTube on May 30 — including uplifting imagery of first responders, volunteers, city scenes, vigil candles and such — had received more than 110,000 views as of Tuesday, June 16. The song is poised to receive more attention, as this week it was sent out to more than 2,500 media outlets, including radio and television stations and news media.

For Rizzo’s part, he liked the message of the song and the overall sound, bearing an ‘80s pop-rock influence.

“I grew up on a lot of music like New Order and Tears for Fears,” he said. “The song he showed me sounded like it was in the same vein of a lot of the songs from those two bands. So it seemed nostalgic to me.”

Rizzo, a songwriter himself, says he put his first album, “Black Tee Shirt,” out when he was 17 or 18. He generally works in the alternative singer-songwriter vein, but tries to be diverse in his stylings.

“My first album, I tried to experiment with a lot of different musical styles, so I could be versatile in a situation like this,” he said, referring to the Love for People project. “I grew up listening to great music in the house; music is what got me out of bed in the morning.”

Eddy said he used to work in the field of security for celebrities, doing some work with Billy Joel and Frank Sinatra, among others, before returning to Canandaigua where he ran a limo company for awhile and now mostly works with his son.

Next up for him and Love for People: a song with the working title “We Are the People,” which he said also bears the 80s/90s influence of artists like Bryan Adams and John Mayer. For right now, he’s excited about “This is Not the End” and hopes it will catch on.

“I either was going to go in deep despair or inspire myself,” Eddy said of his losses. He chose the latter, with the hope to inspire others as well. Which should be successful, with sentiments like these:

“As we are separated and the distance grows between us,

The day will come and this will pass and love will reunite us …”

Father's Day at the farm

Lincoln Hill Farms, at 3792 Route 247, Gorham (just east of Canandaigua), is hosting a Father's Day weekend event June 19-21, featuring live music all three days, beer from the silo bar, and food from the farm's Smoke N' Seed food truck of locally sourced fare ranging from ribs to tacos to St. Louis slaw.

"Father's Day Weekend at the Farm" runs 3-11 p.m. Friday, June 19; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 20; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 21. Ryan Spadafora will perform 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 19; Creek's Edge 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20; and Red Means Go 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 21.

An outdoor venue, Lincoln Hill has the space for everyone to remain socially distanced. The tables are spaced apart and disinfected; you can also bring a picnic blanket.

For more information about Lincoln Hill, call 585-563-8846.

