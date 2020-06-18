The Federation of Social Workers announced this year’s winners of the Ed Grabowski/Dina Finn Memorial Scholarship: J’Anna Worth and Dasia Alston.

Worth recently graduated from World of Inquiry High School. She will attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to study architecture engineering in the fall. Worth participated in the Labor Day parade, FSW Labor Day picnic and 2019 UAW strike. She has been an active member in junior missionary, student council and Roc Restorative.

“As a participant in these groups, it has allowed me to flourish as a leader and a volunteer,” Worth said. “After high school, my goals are to go to college and major in architecture — with plans of bringing my knowledge and skills back to the Rochester community.”

Alston is a 2020 graduate of Athena High School and will attend the University of Albany in the fall to study biology. She helped at the FSW Labor Day picnic and tutored a young student. Alston has volunteered at Unity Hospital as a patient transporter and was involved in National Honor Society.

“My aspirations in life are to be a voice for the people and become a doctor, along with engaging in activism and philanthropy so that I am able to help people — mostly the working and lower class people,” Alston said. “I would like to become an asset in helping aid people to better wages, more resources and better protection.”