The 2020 Black & White Invitational is underway at Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, until July 12.

The exhibition showcases black-and-white photographs by David Braitsch, Nicholas Jospe, Michael Keaton, Tom Kredo, Devin Mack, Nikhil Nagane and Bob Simon.

Visiting artists are d dargan teska and Michael Showmaker. Bruce Elling, Amy Palermo and Beth Quattrociocchi are exhibiting in the Neuberger Gallery. Other guest photographers include Maggie Hamell and Dick Thomas, artists-in-residence, and gallery partners.

Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free and the gallery is handicapped-accessible. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.