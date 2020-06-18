The Irondequoit Public Library recently congratulated Alara Diker and Isobel Tillotson from Eastridge High School on their commencement and for their service as teen representatives to the library’s board of trustees.

In 2018, the trustees sought to expand relationships with IPL stakeholders. An immediate emphasis was on youth engagement and the creation of student representative positions was developed. Diker and Tillotson were appointed that year after a search for candidates with the expectation that the students would act as liaisons between their school and the library.

The students exhibited “superior performance,” according to the library, as they consistently attended board meetings, presented information from their schools and in return they relayed pertinent information from the library back to their schools thus developing open lines of communication between the library and the schools including monthly library calendar of programs and special events.

Students in the East Irondequoit school district who want more information on becoming a teen representative can email greg.benoit@libraryweb.org or teresadalton04@gmail.com.