State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District, is accepting nominations for the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame through July 22.

Nominees must live within the 54th Senate District. Nominators will be asked to provide a photo and complete information.

“As the daughter of a U.S. Air Force veteran and the mother-in-law of a current U.S. Army soldier, I have the utmost respect and appreciation for everything that the men and women of our nation’s military have done and continue to do to protect our freedom and our way of life as American citizens,” Helming said. “As a New York State senator, I want to show my gratitude for our veterans by seeking nominations for the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame, honoring the nominees around Veterans Day and selecting an inductee for the Hall of Fame.

“Our veterans contribute so much to our society both in and out of uniform, and they make our communities better places to live. We are fortunate that many of these extraordinary service members make their homes here in the Wayne-Finger Lakes region, and help strengthen our communities and serve as pillars of our region. I strongly encourage local residents to take the time to honor the veterans in their lives by nominating them for the Hall of Fame.”

Visit nysenate.gov/senators/pamela-helming for a nomination form. These can be sent electronically or mailed to Sen. Helming’s District Office, 425 Exchange St., Geneva, New York, 14456. Call (315) 568-9816 for information.

Helming will recognize all nominees during veterans recognition events slated for November to coincide with Veterans Day. Last year, Helming recognized over 100 local veterans at her five ceremonies.