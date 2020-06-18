Area youth ages 8-15 will explore acting, singing and dance with the help of trained drama instructors at a performing arts workshop on July 27-31 at Webster Bible Church, 675 Holt Road.

Safety measures will be taken throughout the week, including temperature checks, wearing masks and physical distancing.

“We are following government health guidelines to protect all the kids,” said Rodney Coe, of Family Life. “That’s our No. 1 priority, that kids can have a great time and learn more about theater in a safe, positive place.”

This year, the workshop will end with “Back to the Beginning,” a mini-musical production that engages kids in the story of creation.

“The kids really come alive from the first day of the workshop to the last,” Coe said. “It’s incredible to watch their creativity soar as they develop characters and participate in the whole process.”

Sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday, with a musical performance given for friends and family on the final day of class. Registration is $99 per student and $85 for each additional sibling. Call (800) 927-9083 or visit fln.org to register.