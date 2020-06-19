The victim was pronounced dead at Rochester General Hospital earlier this morning, police said

A man has died after he was shot early Friday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m. the Rochester Police Department responded to Bernard Street for the report of shots fired.

Shortly after, police said officers were dispatched for a man who had arrived at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

A short time later the man was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Police believe he was shot in the 400 block of Bernard Street.

At this time, the victim has not been identified.

The shooting remains under investigation but police believe this is an isolated incident.