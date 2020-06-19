Showers possible throughout what is shaping up to be a hot and humid weekend

An extremely slow-moving area of low pressure that brought flooding rains to the southeast is meandering northward and will impact the Finger Lakes region, bringing rain on its arrival.

Friday will feature a sunny start, but then expect some isolated to scattered popup showers or thundery downpours, as moisture increases and combines with daytime heating.

The same situation is on tap for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures Friday through Sunday will top out in the mid- to upper 80s, with a few spots flirting with 90 on Father's Day. Any shower that pops could grow into a thunderstorm and will be slow-moving and produce some locally heavy rain.