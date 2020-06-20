No more daily coronavirus briefings from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but he will hold them on an as-needed basis

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday marked an end to what he called "111 days of hell" in New York, delivering his final daily briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

Cuomo, a Democrat, delivered a public coronavirus briefing for 110 consecutive days dating back to March 2, the day after the state discovered its first confirmed case of the virus at the center of a global pandemic.

Over that time, New York grew to become the national epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak — with more than 380,000 confirmed cases and 24,000 confirmed deaths along the way, more than any state in the nation — before scaling down its infection rate, which now stands among the lowest in the nation.

On Friday, Cuomo delivered what he said will be his final daily briefing, instead choosing to deliver them on an as-needed basis going forward.

He eschewed his normal press conference and PowerPoint presentation for a nine-minute, direct-to-camera address from his office in the state Capitol, lauding New York residents for doing the "impossible" in bending New York's virus curve downward.

"I'm so incredibly proud of what we all did together and as a community," he said. "We reopened the economy and we saved lives, because it was never a choice between one or the other. It was always both."

Snippets from his various COVID-19 presentations played over the video before it ended with something of an inside joke for regular viewers: A reminder that "tomorrow is Saturday," a nod to one of his regular PowerPoint slides that made note of the blurring of days and weeks during the crisis.

The Democratic governor's daily briefings had become appointment viewing for thousands across New York and the nation, aided by cable news networks like CNN and MSNBC that carried them live on a near-daily basis in March and April.

Over time, the briefings grew Cuomo's national audience to new heights, landing him spots on nearly every major late-night and daytime talk show along the way.

Cuomo has been lauded by some viewers for his clear communication skills during a time of crisis, aided by his daily PowerPoint presentation that showed key facts, figures and orders in a concise way.

But he's faced criticism from families of those in nursing homes, who have questioned a since-rolled-back March 25 order that blocked nursing homes from rejecting potential residents because they were suspected to have COVID-19.

More than 6,300 nursing home residents have died of confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in New York, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Cuomo ordered a statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses March 22 with the state in the midst of its outbreak. Now, the state is in the process of reopening, with each region of the state in a different phase of the state's four-phase opening plan.

The governor's address had the air of a victory speech, though he warned New York residents to remain cautious, abide by state and local restrictions and be wary of a potential second wave of the virus.

Cuomo lauded New Yorkers for buying into his various COVID-19 orders and restrictions, including a mandate to wear masks in public when social distancing is not possible.

He said seeing people come together to act in a communal way is what resonated with him most over the course of the crisis.

"That is what I will take from the past 111 days and it inspires me and energizes me and excites me," he said.