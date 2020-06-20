Republican line is up for grabs in the race to fill the seat long held by Assemblyman Brian Kolb

Republican voters in the 131st Assembly District will take their pick Tuesday from four candidates seeking the GOP nomination going into the November election. Two candidates from Ontario County and two from Seneca County are on the primary ballot. The district covers all of Ontario County and half of Seneca County.

The primary candidates, who are all seeking a state office for the first time, are: Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan; Seneca County Farm Bureau President Ann Marie Heizmann; Seneca County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Shipley; and former Canandaigua City Councilmember Cindy Wade.

Two of the candidates, Gallahan and Wade, could appear on the November ballot regardless of the outcome of the Republican primary. Gallahan was endorsed by the Ontario County Conservative Party and the New York State Independence Party. Wade was endorsed by the SAM-NY (Serve America Movement) party.

The Democratic candidate running for the seat in November is Matthew Miller of Canandaigua, a former New York Army National Guard intelligence analyst and a patient care technician.

All the Repubican primary candidates cite the economy, jobs, and standing up for the interests of residents in the rural district as top priorities.

Jeff Gallahan

Beginning his career as a machinist, Gallahan has 30 years experience in sales and management. He has served 10 years as Manchester town supervisor and before that was on the Town Board. A small business owner, Gallahan is co-owner with his wife, Lynn, of CR7 Catering & Food Trailer in Shortsville. Gallahan said he knows how to help small businesses because he owns one. To jump-start the upstate economy, he advocates a state spending tax cap and a credit for employers for every job they create. He wants a full repeal of the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act. The state law requires farm workers receive overtime pay and other benefits afforded workers outside agriculture, which many say is crushing family farms.

Ann Marie Heizmann

As a dairy farmer and with 10 years working on the board of Seneca County Farm Bureau — the past five years as president — Heizmann said she is closely networked with farmers locally and in Albany. She said she knows how lawmakers work and she communicates well the needs of the families in the district who rely on tourism and agriculture for their livelihoods. She supports lifting state regulations that she says are making it hard for farmers and other small businesses in the region to survive and thrive. Reducing regulations, including those of the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, and lifting state mandates from local governments are especially necessary coming back from COVID-19 and their impact on the local economy, she said.

Jeff Shipley

Shipley points to his 10 years experience as president and CEO of Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and his leadership in helping Ontario and Seneca counties grow into world-class tourist destinations. Shipley has worked for the Ontario County Tourism Bureau and co-founded the Finger Lakes Young Professionals, a career development program. He said he is the only candidate with firsthand experience with the Legislature, having worked as a legislative staffer for the minority leader. Along with rolling back regulations he says are hurting businesses, such as the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, he named policies and bills he would support to jump-start the upstate economy. One proposal with bipartisan support would lower corporate tax rates and triple the income exclusion for LLCs, which is important for the district because many of the wineries are LLCs, he said.

Cindy Wade

Wade served four terms on Canandaigua City Council and has over 30 years experience in business including as client service consultant at Information Resources Inc. She was chair of City Council’s planning/development committee and a member of its finance/budget committee. Wade cites controlling taxes and spending as the primary issue of her campaign. She said that during her eight years on the City Council, often the only Republican, the city never exceeded the tax cap and kept its spending increase around 1%. She said she knows how to find efficiencies in government to save taxpayer dollars and would be successful because she is good at working with both parties. She opposes the state’s new bail reform law and the Green Light Law that gives undocumented residents the right to obtain driver’s licenses in New York. She is a long-time carry conceal permit holder and a member of the NRA.