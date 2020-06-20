After reading a recent article regarding the candidates for the 131st Assembly District now held by the retiring Brian Kolb, I feel I must respond as a taxpayer in the town of Manchester.

Reid Robbins, the chairman of the Conservative Party, in his endorsement of Mr. Gallahan, was quoted as saying his fiscal conservative leadership as the Manchester supervisor spoke highly of him. I would like to correct Mr. Robbins in that approximately three years ago, Mr. Gallahan, being the fiscal officer of the town, had spent all of the monies in the budget by September. As a result, Mr. Gallahan had to borrow $135,000 to pay bills and to make payroll from September to December. He had no receipts to show where the monies were spent, nor did he have permission of the town board to spend any of this money.

Mr. Gallahan had to raise the town's taxes 44 percent on the residents to repay the loan. When the loan came due, he had to refinance it because he was unable to pay it back. Where did all this money go?

The audit of the New York State Comptroller's office, dated August 2018, states:

1) Mr. Gallahan did not seek competitive bids so the taxpayers could get the best price for any job;

2) He did not show the town board any financial reports each month;

3) He did not perform any annual audits of the town at the time.

This is not, in my opinion, being very "fiscally conservative."

If Mr. Gallahan conducts business like this at the town level, I really do not believe he is qualified to serve the citizens of the 131st District.

Edwin R. Williams

Shortsville

Retired Manchester Town Justice