As a member of the Board of Supervisors I work with Jeff Gallahan on behalf of the taxpayers in Canandaigua as the Supervisor for the Town of Canandaigua. Jeff is a leader who asks the tough questions and is always focused on protecting public safety and keeping taxes down. This experience and tenacity is more important now than ever as we face unprecedented challenges at a local, state and national level.

Simply put, Gallahan is the person we need in Albany right now. Supervisor Gallahan is not looking to get elected simply to put a title before his name. He will go to Albany to put his experience to work for this community. He knows what it takes to advocate for his constituents and is never afraid to speak up and stand up for them. We need more leaders in Albany, like Jeff. He will put our region first and work as hard as his constituents do.

Cathy Menikotz

Canandaigua