Growing up we didn’t have much, but we always had each other. My brother Jeff is one of those people who always has time to lend a helping hand to a friend or family member. He is the guy you call on a hot Saturday to help move a couch with his truck.

Jeff is someone who gives selflessly of himself, because he knows that he can make a real difference in our community. He brings all of his private sector skills to bear as town supervisor of Manchester, and has helped to make the government more efficient and hold the line on taxes. He is as honest as the day is long and I am proud of the positive campaign he has run for Assembly.

I know that he will bring the same commitment to Albany as our next assemblyman and I hope you will join me in supporting him in the Republican primary on June 23.

Craig Gallahan

Canandaigua