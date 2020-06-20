It’s called re-branding in the corporate world.

What if we replaced the word “police” with the word “peace,” a widely accepted term? Start with peace officer, but go on — peace station, peace department, New York State Peace Troop E Headquarters, state peace officers, sheriff chief county peace officer, deputy sheriff peace officer, peace cars, peace tactics, peace training, peace benevolent association. It can go on and on.

In addition, it would be of great help if the employees of state, county, municipality and other public law enforcement agencies (most importantly the unions that represent these individuals) re-brand their guidelines along a more “Peacefully Serving and Protecting” theme in the communities they strive to serve and protect.

Let’s demilitarize our peace agencies nationwide! We have the National Guard if we need the military and never forget we have the Insurrection Act of 1807 if needed. Why don't we protect our peace officers by redirecting their responsibilities to law enforcement alone?

Our peace officers are overloaded with responsibilities they should not have, including but not limited to mental health issues, addiction issues, domestic abuse issues and, most devastating of all, poverty issues. These overwhelmed peace-keeping human beings need our help, not our excess military equipment.

Jim Hartwell

Canandaigua