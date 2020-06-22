ESL Federal Credit Union distributed $20 million to members in an early owners’ dividend payout for 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a great deal of financial stress for many in our community,” said Faheem Masood, president and CEO. “This $20 million is much more helpful to our members now instead of waiting until our traditional timeframe of January 2021. We believe this is a tangible way in which we can support our membership through these challenging times, as the combined impact of $20 million into our community can help make a difference.”

The individual owners’ dividend payout amounts ESL members receive are based on established criteria. Visit esl.org/ownersdividend for information.