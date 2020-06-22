The Golisano Foundation announced its third round of COVID-19 response grants, awarding $416,000 to 11 organizations in western New York and southwest Florida.

Funds went to organizations serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with urgent needs stemming from the coronavirus pandemic: Arc of Erie, Arc of Ontario, Arc of Genesee Orleans, Arc of Wayne, Gavras Center, Lifespan, Lifetime Assistance Inc., Mozaic, People Inc., LARC and STARability.

Grants cover short-term operating expenses for essential programs, the purchase of personal protective equipment, technical assistance for virtual commuting and telemedicine, cleaning supplies for health and hygiene, and efforts to ensure safe distancing in group homes and facilities.