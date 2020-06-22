I recently passed my 91st birthday, so I have a long lifetime to observe our country's triumphs and tragedies — the Great Depression, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Johnson, Nixon, the hostages, the Middle East, the long Cold War, the moon landings, Dr. Salk, 9/11, the list goes on and on. Now we are enduring the double whammy of the coronavirus and the completely outrageous and seemingly orchestrated destruction of law and order from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

It is extremely sad to see these most recent blows to our republic. I expect the economic recovery will take years, especially when coupled with the changing habits of consumers and the ubiquitous reliance on the internet.

A future historian, looking back on the 20th century and the first decades of the 21st, could make a case that this nation reached its apex on Nov. 21, 1963. From the next day on, we have been in a gradual decline, right up to this week. Let's hope it starts soon, levels out and starts an upward climb. We've been in trouble before, but not like this. Oh yes, I forgot to mention China, which I feel is more of a danger to us than Hitler was when I was a kid.

"Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you." I hope there still are heroes out there.

See you in church.

Edward Hanley

South Bristol