Event marks the one-year anniversary of the “Naples 85” crisis that forced the animal shelter to take in 85 dogs after they were seized from a Naples couple.

The Ontario County Humane Society will host a “Happy Tails on the Trails” virtual dog walk on Saturday, Aug. 1. The date of the fundraiser marks the one-year anniversary of the “Naples 85,” a crisis that forced Happy Tails Animal Shelter to take in 85 dogs with no preparation after they were seized from a Naples couple.

The cost for a pair (human and dog) to participate is $50 and all proceeds will benefit OCHS and Happy Tails Animal Shelter. The first 100 registrants will receive a branded T-shirt, the first 250 dogs that are registered will receive a branded bandana to wear on the walk, and all dogs will get a locally homemade dog biscuit in celebration of a completed walk.

“We are walking for the Naples 85 dogs who all found their forever homes and got a second chance, and we’re also walking to keep our Happy Tails community together, and the dogs’ tails wagging,” stated Shelter Manager Dianne Faas. “Because all dogs (And humans!) have different physical levels, to participate in this virtual dog walk, you can walk for 10 minutes, 30 minutes, or even an hour or more. You and your dog will pick the distance and pace. Walk in your neighborhood, along the canal or at your favorite park. The only rules are that you must respect social distancing, proudly wear your T-shirt and make sure your furry friend is wearing his/her bandana.”

Following the walk, give your dog some water (You, too!) and the special treat provided by Happy Tails Animal Shelter, then post a photo on Ontario County Humane Society’s Facebook page so we can see (And share!) them all.

All Naples 85 dogs and proud adopters are encouraged to participate in Happy Tails on the Trails, along with any and all dog owners looking to support a local organization and walk for an important cause for animals.

To sign up, click here. All registration forms and payments must be received by July 20. As soon as the Happy Tails team receives these materials, they will be in touch to set up a day/time for you to pick up your T-shirt, bandana and dog treat.

For more information on the Ontario County Humane Society and Happy Tails Animal Shelter, and to learn more about the virtual adoption process, visit