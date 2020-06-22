The Rochester Alumnae Panhellenic Group’s annual brunch and meeting was postponed this year due to the pandemic.
Instead, members held a virtual meeting and donated the money set aside for the brunch to Foodlink and long-time donors of its annual scholarship fundraiser. Club members raised over $1,000: $545 went to Foodlink, and the remaining funds were spent on gift cards to help restaurants and businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The Group awarded six, $2,500 scholarships supported by last year’s fundraiser for college students during the meeting.
Panhellenic Group holds Foodlink fundraiser
